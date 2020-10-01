Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd (NYSE:MIE) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.87

Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIE) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and traded as low as $1.50. Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd shares last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 165,727 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIE. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd by 41.9% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period.

Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Company Profile (NYSE:MIE)

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

