Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,779,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,887 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.38% of Colony Credit Real Estate worth $12,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at $2,758,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 544,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 257,084 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

CLNC stock opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $631.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.51. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $14.74.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 600.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Colony Credit Real Estate news, General Counsel David A. Palame purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 84,395 shares in the company, valued at $396,656.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

Colony Credit Real Estate Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.