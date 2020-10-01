Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CTBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.78. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $47.54. The company has a market capitalization of $503.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.73. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $51.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.55 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

In related news, Director Charles Anthony W. St. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

