Comparing Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK) & Its Competitors

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSE: NAK) is one of 67 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Northern Dynasty Minerals to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Northern Dynasty Minerals and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Dynasty Minerals N/A -$52.14 million -7.00 Northern Dynasty Minerals Competitors $1.34 billion $120.69 million 16.37

Northern Dynasty Minerals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Northern Dynasty Minerals. Northern Dynasty Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Northern Dynasty Minerals and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Dynasty Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Northern Dynasty Minerals Competitors 727 2793 2581 92 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 18.78%. Given Northern Dynasty Minerals’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Northern Dynasty Minerals has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Northern Dynasty Minerals has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northern Dynasty Minerals’ competitors have a beta of 1.00, indicating that their average share price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Northern Dynasty Minerals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Dynasty Minerals N/A -42.38% -38.05% Northern Dynasty Minerals Competitors -13.82% -11.15% -1.28%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.6% of Northern Dynasty Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Northern Dynasty Minerals competitors beat Northern Dynasty Minerals on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd. and changed its name to Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. in October 1997. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

