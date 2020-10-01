Comparing The Netplex Group (OTCMKTS:NTPL) & Ping Identity (OTCMKTS:PING)

The Netplex Group (OTCMKTS:NTPL) and Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.8% of Ping Identity shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of The Netplex Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Ping Identity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Netplex Group and Ping Identity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Netplex Group N/A N/A N/A Ping Identity -2.18% 3.17% 2.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Netplex Group and Ping Identity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Netplex Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Ping Identity 0 3 16 0 2.84

Ping Identity has a consensus target price of $31.59, indicating a potential upside of 1.21%. Given Ping Identity’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ping Identity is more favorable than The Netplex Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Netplex Group and Ping Identity’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Netplex Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ping Identity $242.90 million 10.36 -$1.50 million $0.37 84.35

The Netplex Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ping Identity.

Summary

Ping Identity beats The Netplex Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Netplex Group Company Profile

The Netplex Group, Inc. is an information technology and electronic business services and solutions provider. The company provides cost and time saving business management and administrative services for independent consultants and the organizations. Its services includes member services, a business-to-consumer service that targets individual Internet protocol and business services. The company was founded in March 1986 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things. The company's platform includes six solutions, which comprise secure single sign-on, adaptive multi-factor authentication, security control for applications and APIs, personalized and unified profile directories, data governance to control access to identity data, and artificial intelligence and machine learning powered API security. It also provides professional and customer support services. The company sells its solutions via a subscription model through a direct sales force. Its customers include the companies in Fortune 100, principal banks in the United States, bio-pharmaceutical companies, healthcare plans, and retailers. The company was formerly known as Roaring Fork Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Ping Identity Holding Corp. in August 2019. Ping Identity Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

