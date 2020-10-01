Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. HSBC downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.05.

Shares of NYSE:VLRS opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $729.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 2.53.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 90.78%. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. raised its position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 5,045,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,305,000 after purchasing an additional 334,410 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,255,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 150,700 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the 2nd quarter worth $6,413,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,227,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 65,006 shares during the period. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,250,000 after purchasing an additional 233,700 shares during the period.

About Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

