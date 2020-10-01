Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corporacion America Airports from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

CAAP opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $356.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.54. Corporacion America Airports has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $81.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.80 million. Corporacion America Airports had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. Research analysts forecast that Corporacion America Airports will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Corporacion America Airports in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Corporacion America Airports in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 4.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corporacion America Airports

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

