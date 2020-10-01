Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.44

Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.44 and last traded at $24.94, with a volume of 11248 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.38.

CVET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Covetrus in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Covetrus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.28.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Covetrus Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Ellis sold 3,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $88,001.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,268.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 52,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $1,092,378.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,352.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,381 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Covetrus by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,805,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,840,000 after acquiring an additional 101,090 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 63.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 136,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 52,711 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 84.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 46,317 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 956.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covetrus Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVET)

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

