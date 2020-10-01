CSFB Increases Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $765.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price lifted by CSFB from $734.00 to $765.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CSFB currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $805.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $668.70.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $696.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $684.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $583.31. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $325.43 and a 52 week high of $725.91.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.57 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total transaction of $15,779,666.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,739,203.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total transaction of $3,190,362.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,624,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,543 shares of company stock worth $37,224,818 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 950,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $436,955,000 after purchasing an additional 39,096 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $400,031,000 after purchasing an additional 277,410 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 869,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $399,608,000 after acquiring an additional 360,086 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 746,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $431,309,000 after acquiring an additional 30,912 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $401,160,000 after acquiring an additional 41,758 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

