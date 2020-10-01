Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Shares Up 6.3%

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) shares shot up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.70. 229,842 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 383,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 18.47, a current ratio of 18.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.11). On average, analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

