Cypress Development (CVE:CYP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.56

Cypress Development Corp (CVE:CYP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 598459 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.25.

About Cypress Development (CVE:CYP)

Cypress Development Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, silver, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley lithium project comprising Dean and Glory claim blocks covering an area of approximately 5,700 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

