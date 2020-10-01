Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will announce $1.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.67 billion and the highest is $1.74 billion. Darden Restaurants posted sales of $2.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year sales of $7.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.07 billion to $7.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $9.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $71.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $100.74 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $124.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

