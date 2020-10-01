David M. Sherbin Sells 11,000 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

APTV opened at $91.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.79. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $99.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.28.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.33. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aptiv from $78.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Aptiv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Cowen upped their target price on Aptiv from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aptiv from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Aptiv by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 267,958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,879,000 after purchasing an additional 18,774 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Aptiv by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 688,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,665,000 after purchasing an additional 96,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,473,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $270,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,011 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

