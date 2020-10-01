DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Lowered to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

DCCPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of DCC from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of DCC in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut shares of DCC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.00.

OTCMKTS:DCCPF opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. DCC has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.23.

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

