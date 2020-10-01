Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) will report sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09 billion. Devon Energy reported sales of $1.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full-year sales of $4.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $5.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 51.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

Devon Energy stock opened at $9.46 on Thursday. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 3.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 423.6% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 163,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 131,870 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 578,219 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 14,568 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,846,494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 123,400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 47.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 130,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 42,145 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 305.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 605,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 455,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

