DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Given New $5.50 Price Target at Bank of America

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.58.

NYSE DRH opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.30. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $11.79.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $20.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 154,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 415,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 62,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 388,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

