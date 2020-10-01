Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.21 Million

Brokerages predict that Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) will post $40.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.36 million and the highest is $41.05 million. Diana Shipping posted sales of $50.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year sales of $157.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $156.57 million to $158.52 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $164.94 million, with estimates ranging from $158.66 million to $171.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Diana Shipping.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 67.48%. The company had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.94 million.

DSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pareto Securities cut Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of DSX opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53. Diana Shipping has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $128.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 17,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Diana Shipping by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 429,698 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 60,058 shares during the last quarter. 25.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diana Shipping (DSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.