Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $226.84 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to post $226.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $221.30 million and the highest is $231.70 million. Douglas Emmett reported sales of $238.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year sales of $917.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $911.10 million to $926.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $962.32 million, with estimates ranging from $924.30 million to $984.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Douglas Emmett.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.74 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 35.06% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DEI shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.16. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan acquired 3,251 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $78,804.24. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,735,841 shares in the company, valued at $66,316,785.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan acquired 39,300 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $997,434.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,735,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,435,644.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,090,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555,837 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2,395.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,183,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,059 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,958,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 448.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,863,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 571.4% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.