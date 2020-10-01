Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,045,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,698 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $55,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RDY. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 2,539.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Dr.Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Investec upgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BofA Securities upgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE RDY opened at $69.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 0.51. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $73.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr.Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.