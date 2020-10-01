Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Draftkings in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Argus began coverage on Draftkings in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Stephens began coverage on Draftkings in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Draftkings in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Draftkings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.58.

Get Draftkings alerts:

Shares of DKNG opened at $58.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.01. Draftkings has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $59.45.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). Equities analysts anticipate that Draftkings will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Draftkings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Draftkings during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Draftkings during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,509,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Draftkings during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Draftkings during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

About Draftkings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Draftkings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draftkings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.