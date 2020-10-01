Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $207.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ecolab witnessed growth in its Specialty business in the second quarter. Moreover, Ecolab’s Global Healthcare and Life Sciences segment exhibited solid performance. The company remains optimistic about its efficiency program that will generate $325 million of run rate savings by 2021.Ecolab exited the second quarter on a weak note. Also, the company witnessed sluggish performance across Global Industrial and Global Institutional business segments in the quarter under review. Contraction in both gross and operating margins raises concern. The company has also not provided either quarterly or full-year 2020 guidance in view of the continued uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The stock has underperformed the industry in the past six months.”

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ECL. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an outperform rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Ecolab from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of Ecolab from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $189.92.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $199.84 on Wednesday. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.74, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.03.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $2,206,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 87.1% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 490,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,499,000 after buying an additional 25,761 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 36,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $351,000. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

