Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Elastic worth $15,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 10.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 8.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 21.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,374,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,406,000 after acquiring an additional 783,292 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 330.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the second quarter worth about $1,033,000. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $107.89 on Thursday. Elastic NV has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $117.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.27 and a 200-day moving average of $81.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. Elastic had a negative net margin of 30.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $128.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Elastic NV will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $94.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Elastic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.35.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $559,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,542 shares in the company, valued at $765,192.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $832,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 537,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,738,538.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,061,774 shares of company stock valued at $108,655,490. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

