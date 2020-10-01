Electric & Gas Technology (OTCMKTS:ELGT) and Exfo (OTCMKTS:EXFO) Head to Head Review

Electric & Gas Technology (OTCMKTS:ELGT) and Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Electric & Gas Technology and Exfo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electric & Gas Technology N/A N/A N/A Exfo -2.31% -0.73% -0.44%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Electric & Gas Technology and Exfo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electric & Gas Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Exfo $286.89 million 0.63 -$2.48 million $0.12 27.08

Electric & Gas Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exfo.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.0% of Exfo shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of Electric & Gas Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Exfo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Electric & Gas Technology and Exfo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electric & Gas Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Exfo 0 5 1 0 2.17

Exfo has a consensus target price of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 15.38%. Given Exfo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Exfo is more favorable than Electric & Gas Technology.

Summary

Exfo beats Electric & Gas Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Electric & Gas Technology Company Profile

Electric & Gas Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of sheet metal fabrication and assembly solutions. It provides atmospheric water and water equipment, natural gas equipment, and electric meter enclosures and poli-line hardware. The company was founded on March 18, 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Exfo Company Profile

EXFO Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms. The company also provides lab and manufacturing testing network protocol testing products, network simulation and load testing products, optical benchtop kits, optical communication analyzers, optical light sources, optical power meters, optical spectrum analyzers, switch and utility modules, test platforms, variable attenuators, tunable filters, and optical component testers; and monitoring and assurance products, such as fiber monitoring, network probe, network topology management, monitoring and troubleshooting, RAN optimization, and real-time analytics. In addition, it offers mobile portfolio that consists of network simulators and optical radio frequency test solutions for turning up and troubleshooting fiber-based mobile networks; PC-centric and open-ended platforms with cloud-based software applications; and Internet protocol assurance services, as well as testing services for 2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, and 5G mobile networks. The company sells products through its direct sales force, sales representatives, and distributors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. EXFO Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

