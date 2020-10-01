Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Trading Up 17.6%

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL) was up 17.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.87. Approximately 666,808 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 274% from the average daily volume of 178,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

The company has a market capitalization of $115.34 million and a P/E ratio of -150.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.39.

Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.65 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Electrovaya Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electrovaya Company Profile (TSE:EFL)

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion based battery products in Canada, the United States, Germany, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles (MHEVs) and other electric transportation applications, as well as for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

