Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 6,159 Shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the second quarter worth approximately $656,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,101,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,536,000 after acquiring an additional 236,885 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the second quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,878,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,725,000 after acquiring an additional 777,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMO opened at $5.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average of $5.37. The company has a current ratio of 19.66, a quick ratio of 19.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.32. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $8.42.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $48.16 million during the quarter. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a negative net margin of 53.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

