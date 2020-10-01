Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys Shares of 10,024 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HARP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 55.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 97.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HARP. BidaskClub cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.11. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $25.02.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.20% and a negative net margin of 571.20%. Research analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics Inc will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Harpoon Therapeutics Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

