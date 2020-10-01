Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys Shares of 14,647 Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.07% of Titan Machinery at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 85.1% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,692,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,705,000 after buying an additional 778,200 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 14.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 807,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after buying an additional 99,158 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 2.3% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 703,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after buying an additional 16,062 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 20.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 580,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 98,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 72.4% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 341,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 143,194 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TITN. ValuEngine downgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

TITN stock opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61. The stock has a market cap of $298.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.95. Titan Machinery Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $303.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.93 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

