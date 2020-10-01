Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys Shares of 15,800 Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 70,347 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 10.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 276,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 25,521 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 313.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 112,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 85,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DFIN. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

Shares of NYSE:DFIN opened at $13.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.41. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.59. The firm has a market cap of $451.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 2.22.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.48. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $254.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

