Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys Shares of 16,664 Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Farmer Bros during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 55.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Farmer Bros during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmer Bros during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Farmer Bros during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Farmer Bros alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmer Bros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Shares of FARM opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average of $7.05. Farmer Bros Co has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $17.38.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.18). Farmer Bros had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Farmer Bros Co will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Farmer Bros Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.