Engineers Gate Manager LP Grows Holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,265 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,509 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,162 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CHU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura upgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of CHU opened at $6.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.28. China Unicom has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

