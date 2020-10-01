Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $119,000 in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Insurance by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 161,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in United Insurance by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in United Insurance by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in United Insurance by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Insurance by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 67,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

Get United Insurance alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on UIHC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of United Insurance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Insurance in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of UIHC stock opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.97. United Insurance Holdings Corp has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $14.21. The company has a market capitalization of $260.99 million, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.69.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.25. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $195.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that United Insurance Holdings Corp will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Insurance Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.