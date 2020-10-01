Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $158,000 in Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 73,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.09% of Ceragon Networks as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRNT. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 877.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 35,320 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 269,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 81,065 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 161,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 14,348 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 3,581.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 214,645 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 130,224 shares in the last quarter. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNT opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15. Ceragon Networks Ltd has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $3.19.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $62.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ceragon Networks Ltd will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

CRNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 target price on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

