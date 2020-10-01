Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New $161,000 Investment in Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TS. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 7,534,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,423,000 after purchasing an additional 565,511 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 6,919.7% in the 1st quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,663,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,974 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 704.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,150,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,762 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at $10,832,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 744,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 236,777 shares during the period. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TS shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $12.20 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $16.20 to $14.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.11.

TS stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tenaris SA has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $23.54.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 6.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Tenaris SA will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

