Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New Investment in InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INFU. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 17.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 4.2% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 111,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 62.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 31,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 142.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 13,526 shares during the last quarter.

INFU has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of InfuSystem in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of InfuSystem in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

In other InfuSystem news, Director Meridian Ohc Partners, Lp sold 82,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $1,153,194.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $67,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,504 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,283.

Shares of INFU stock opened at $12.82 on Thursday. InfuSystem Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $15.19.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter.

InfuSystem Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

