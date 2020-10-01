Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New Investment in KT Corp (NYSE:KT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of KT Corp (NYSE:KT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,232 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KT by 22.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of KT by 87.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of KT by 5.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of KT by 14.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of KT by 12.6% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. 28.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KT stock opened at $9.61 on Thursday. KT Corp has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.55. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KT. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on KT in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded KT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.05.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

