Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases Shares of 10,724 Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,724 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Inseego by 85.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Inseego by 53.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Inseego by 471.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Inseego by 30.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities cut Inseego from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Inseego in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Inseego from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.16.

In other news, CFO Stephen M. Smith sold 10,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $113,845.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $241,500.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Doug Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,647 shares of company stock valued at $853,253 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSG opened at $10.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.69. Inseego Corp has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $80.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.63 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inseego Corp will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

