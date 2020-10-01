Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 57,098 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its position in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 57,098 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth $768,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 27,554 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 223,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 8,056 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth $1,442,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on BLMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

BLMN opened at $15.27 on Thursday. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.85.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $578.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.05 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

