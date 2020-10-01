Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes $136,000 Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 147.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $43,508.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,194.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $77,664.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,135.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,707 shares of company stock worth $162,279. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

VNDA opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $527.93 million, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.47. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.80.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $62.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 47.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VNDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

