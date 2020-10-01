Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes Position in Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 1,031.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E now owns 330,358,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,358,000 after purchasing an additional 301,172,900 shares during the period. Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $527,519,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 101.9% in the second quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 3,133,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,653 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 89.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,269,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,038 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 16.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,569,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,381 shares during the period. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $12.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18. Owl Rock Capital Corporation has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $19.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $190.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.07 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Corporation will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.52%.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 43,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $554,938.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,739,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,077,030.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 47,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $593,715.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,690,843 shares in the company, valued at $535,770,079.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,654. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.14.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

