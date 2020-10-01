ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Shares Gap Up to $0.80

Shares of ENGlobal Corp (NASDAQ:ENG) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.80, but opened at $0.97. ENGlobal shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 19,939 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ENGlobal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 million, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.35.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ENGlobal stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ENGlobal Corp (NASDAQ:ENG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of ENGlobal as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

About ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG)

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional services primarily to the energy industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

