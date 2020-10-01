Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $82.33

Shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.33 and last traded at $82.00, with a volume of 24602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.14.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $54.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $48.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.54.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 67.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The company had revenue of $125.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total value of $589,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,637,876.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Enphase Energy by 282.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 51,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

