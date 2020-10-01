EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $281.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $349.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $323.28 on Thursday. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $151.97 and a 1-year high of $338.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $317.23 and its 200 day moving average is $250.67. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.89, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $632.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.88, for a total value of $1,105,800.96. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,109 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.02, for a total value of $1,001,160.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,513.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,201 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,494. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 92.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 1,454.5% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 58.7% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

