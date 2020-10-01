Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) vs. Green Planet Group (NYSE:GNPG) Head to Head Contrast

Green Planet Group (OTCMKTS:GNPG) and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Green Planet Group and Exxon Mobil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Planet Group N/A N/A N/A Exxon Mobil 3.24% 2.09% 1.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Green Planet Group and Exxon Mobil, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Planet Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Exxon Mobil 5 20 3 0 1.93

Exxon Mobil has a consensus price target of $51.22, indicating a potential upside of 49.19%. Given Exxon Mobil’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Exxon Mobil is more favorable than Green Planet Group.

Risk and Volatility

Green Planet Group has a beta of -0.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exxon Mobil has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.9% of Exxon Mobil shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Exxon Mobil shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Green Planet Group and Exxon Mobil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Planet Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Exxon Mobil $264.94 billion 0.55 $14.34 billion $2.25 15.26

Exxon Mobil has higher revenue and earnings than Green Planet Group.

Summary

Exxon Mobil beats Green Planet Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Green Planet Group Company Profile

Green Planet Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces lubricants and additives for use in gasoline and diesel engines, and other transportation related fluids. It also develops hydrogen generators for internal combustion engines to reduce pollution and improve fuel efficiency; develops green technologies for use in the mining of rare and precious metals, and elements; and develops Fast Track, a system for organic food. The company was formerly known as EMTA Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Green Planet Group, Inc. in May 2009 as a result of merger with its subsidiary, Green Planet Group, Inc. The company is based in Tempe, Arizona.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 24,696 net operated wells with proved reserves of 24.3 billion oil-equivalent barrels. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

