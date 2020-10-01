Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $270.00 at Moffett Nathanson

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price raised by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FB. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cfra lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.98.

FB opened at $261.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $269.42 and its 200-day moving average is $225.53. Facebook has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $746.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,133 shares of company stock worth $9,172,981. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,620,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,053 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Facebook by 14.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,036 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,812,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,794,733,000 after purchasing an additional 723,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Facebook by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

