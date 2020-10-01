Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price upped by Moffett Nathanson from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cfra downgraded Facebook from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $303.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $281.98.

FB stock opened at $261.90 on Tuesday. Facebook has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.53. The firm has a market cap of $746.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total transaction of $45,931.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,968.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,133 shares of company stock valued at $9,172,981. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

