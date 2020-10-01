Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,780 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.63% of Farmland Partners worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 28.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Farmland Partners stock opened at $6.66 on Thursday. Farmland Partners Inc has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.61.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 1.71%. Analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other Farmland Partners news, CEO Paul A. Pittman purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $34,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,455,603 shares in the company, valued at $17,140,108.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $129,560. 8.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmland Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

