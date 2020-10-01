Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 78.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,339 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,918,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,327,000 after acquiring an additional 195,480 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 56.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,719,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,833 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.6% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,052,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,882,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,941,000 after purchasing an additional 22,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,232,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,920,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

FRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

Shares of FRT opened at $73.44 on Thursday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $141.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.10). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 11.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.