First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,041 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in First Capital were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Capital by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,817 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Capital by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,489 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Capital by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of First Capital by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 997 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Capital by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,162 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FCAP opened at $56.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.42. The company has a market capitalization of $189.23 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of -0.12. First Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $81.71.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.29 million during the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 9.73%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers a range of deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

