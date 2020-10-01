First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Lifted to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. DA Davidson currently has $32.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FMBH. BidaskClub raised First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James downgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

FMBH opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $417.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day moving average of $24.89.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $45.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 7.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 26.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 26.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 43,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 0.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 140,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

