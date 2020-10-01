First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Raised to “Buy” at DA Davidson

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) was upgraded by DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $32.00 price target on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.26% from the company’s previous close.

FMBH has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub raised First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ FMBH opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $417.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.81.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $45.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 11,112 shares during the period. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Mid-Illinois Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

